Montville man arrested, charged with connection to Windham stabbing

WINDHAM -- State Police said they've arrested a suspect accused of attempted murder after a stabbing in October.

Police said Alexander Santana, 21, of Montville had shot and stabbed a man over at Briarwood Apartments on Brick Top Road in Windham. The victim was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

After a lengthy investigation, police said they determined Santana was the suspect, and served two search and seizure warrants to find and arrest him Saturday.

Santana was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault, threatening, robbery, resisting arrest, carrying a gun without a permit, and assault on a peace officer.

He was held on a 300,000 bail.

41.714291 -72.180527