November 2018 Above & Beyond Award: Sheila Vega

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sheila Vega

Bridgeport Pumper Engineer

Nominations:

“I am nominating Sheila because not only is she an outstanding human being, but she is a role model to young girls and Hispanic women. Sheila has broken barriers for Latina women in our community. She did so when she became a firefighter and again when she became pumper engineer scoring highest on test (#1). She serves on the E board at work advocating for change within the department and defending rights and she's part of the committee that raises money for the burn center at Bridgeport Hospital. Sheila is a survivor of a burn herself. Additionally, she is part of the recruiting team that talks to the community to recruit new firefighters. Most recently she has furthered her resume to include physical fitness, health and training firefighters to get fit and to educate them about importance of health and fitness for firefighters.”

Proudly brought to you by