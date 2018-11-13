× Scary moment for New Jersey woman after deer slams through windshield

HOWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Howell Township Police say 36-year-old Melissa Misthal avoided serious injury after a deer crashed through her front windshield.

The incident happened earlier Monday morning when she was traveling on Route 9 south in Howell Township, when a deer ran into the lanes.

She tried to avoid the animal, but she struck it while it was airborne.

The force of the impact launched the deer into the passenger side, collapsing the front windshield and roof of the car.

The deer came to rest on the back floor, dead from the impact.

Police are praising Melissa for keeping her composure, and bringing her car to a safe stop in the shoulder of the road.

Melissa was treated for only a minor injury.

Police say Melissa did everything right, and for drivers to be alert and prepared!