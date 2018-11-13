× Police investigating fatal tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Groton

GROTON — State Police say a tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Groton is fatal.

Police say that the tractor-trailer was driving southbound on I-95 just before exit 89 in Groton when the truck went off the highway.

It fell down the left side embankment and came to a final rest on Cow Hill Road.

State Police are investigating. The highway is opened as the truck is off the roadway.

The driver of the truck has not been identified at this time.

This is a developing story.