Alleged ‘sex dungeon’ investigation underway in Vernon; motel owner accused of trying to buy child

VERNON -- Connecticut State Police arrested a man they said trying to exchange a preteen girl for money, except the girl was a trooper posing as a child.

On Tuesday, police arrested Simon Hessler, 46, on the following charges:

Attempted conspiracy at trafficking in persons

Attempted felony to patronize prostitute

Second-degree attempted sex assault

Attempted impairing the morals of a minor

Attempted unlawful restraint

Attempted cruelty to persons

Attempted promotion of child pornography

Police revealed few details, but did say the suspect, "was attempting to solicit in exchange for money, a 10-12 year old girl, however, the "girl" was in fact a trooper posing as a child."

Police said in a warrant:

"Hessler is the owner and manager of Baymont Inn and Suites in Manchester. Hessler was negotiating the delivery of the juvenile victim to his hotel property. With the assistance of the Manchester Police Department and East Hartford Police's Narcotics Unit, Mr. Hessler was placed under arrest when he attempted to pay an undercover Trooper for the delivery and access of a juvenile victim. Multiple search warrants were executed on Mr. Hessler's holdings which resulted in the discovery of an additional business property which housed a "sex dungeon" and related paraphernalia. Seized items will be analyzed at the Forensic Lab for potential new victims."

The suspect was attempting to, "solicit in exchange for money access to a preteen juvenile girl for the purpose of a sexual interaction which included forced restraint."

Hessler was originally held on $250,000 bail but that was later raised to $1 million.