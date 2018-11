× Car flips in Quinnipiac parking lot after crash

HAMDEN — Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-car crash at Quinnipiac.

The Hamden Fire Department says that the crash happened in the parking lot of Quinnipiac’s main campus at 275 Mt. Carmel Avenue.

Injuries are minor.

#Hamden Two car MVA in a parking lot on the @QuinnipiacU main campus 275 Mt. Carmel Ave resulting in minor injuries only, two patients transported. @QUChronicle @HAMDENPOLICECT pic.twitter.com/hWonQSWEdZ — Hamden Fire Dept (@HamdenFireDept) November 14, 2018