Chilly day, temps in the 30s, Wednesday; Tracking snow for Thursday evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s a chilly morning with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s, and that won’t change much today. Highs will be in the mid 30s with a gusty breeze from the northwest as the day goes on. Some towns in northern CT have seen a few flurries this morning as lake effect snow showers have strayed across the area, but other than that light snow shower chance this morning, we’ll keep quiet weather around today.

Tonight, mainly clear skies will allow for temperatures to really drop off into the teens inland and around 20 at the shore. We may be down around record lows, with the record at Bradley Airport at 17 degrees.

Thursday will be cold too and most of the day will be dry. Then by late Thursday afternoon/Thursday night a period of snow is likely as a storm approaches from the southwest. It’s cold enough for snow to stick to the ground. Then snow will mix and changeover to rain from south to north. Timing that changeover will help determine how much snow could accumulate. For now, just plan on the chance for slick roads Thursday night and maybe Friday morning too.

By Friday morning roads should mostly just be wet. But ice could hang on a little longer for northern CT and the CT river valley.

Overall we’re not expecting too much snow before the changeover. 2″-5″ northwest of I-84, 1″-3″ south of I-84 and up to 1″ for southeast CT. See below!

Keep in mind these accumulations will be slushy, and many of them will be knocked down/melt as rain comes down on Friday morning. Regardless of how much wintry precipitation we deal with, the rain will take over and give us a wet day on Friday. Temperatures will stay cool, so this will be a chilly rainfall. We then dry things out as we head into the weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Windy, cold, sun and clouds. High: 30s. Wind chills: 20s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows: 12-18 inland, 19-23 shoreline.

THURSDAY: Sunny to start, then increasing clouds, snow/wintry mix developing late afternoon/early evening. High: Near 40.

FRIDAY: Rain and wind. Icy spots possible early. High: Mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Mid-upper 40s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.