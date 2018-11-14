Check here for delays and closings

Michael Avenatti arrested in LA on domestic violence charge

Posted 6:24 PM, November 14, 2018, by , Updated at 07:43PM, November 14, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 16: Michael Avenatti, attorney for Stormy Daniels, speaks to reporters as he exits the United States District Court Southern District of New York for a hearing related to Michael Cohen, President Trump's longtime personal attorney and confidante, April 16, 2018 in New York City. Cohen and lawyers representing President Trump are asking the court to block Justice Department officials from reading documents and materials related to Cohen's relationship with President Trump that they believe should be protected by attorney-client privilege. Officials with the FBI, armed with a search warrant, raided Cohen's office and two private residences last week. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Michael Avenatti, who skyrocketed to fame as a chief critic of President Donald Trump and the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of domestic violence, Los Angeles police said.

Police had responded to a domestic violence incident Tuesday and took a report, but Avenatti was taken into custody Wednesday. The police department said the investigation was still ongoing and additional details would be released later.

Avenatti remained in custody Wednesday afternoon and a call and text message seeking comment weren’t immediately returned. A spokesman for his political action committee declined to comment.

Avenatti, who has said he’s mulling a 2020 presidential run, became famous as Daniels’ lawyer and pursued the president and those close to him relentlessly for months, taunting Trump in interviews and baiting him and his lawyers in tweets.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and has sued to invalidate the confidentiality agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election that prevents her discussing it. She also sued Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, alleging defamation.

The Vermont Democratic Party canceled events planned for Friday and Saturday, where Avenatti was scheduled to speak, and is refunding ticket sales.

