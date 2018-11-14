Norwich Free Academy celebrates students and athletes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORWICH -- FOX61's Keith McGilvery and Margaux Farrell stopped by Norwich Free Academy to chat with students on Wednesday.

The NFA Marching Band recently took second place in the U.S. Bands Open Championship in the Northeast Division, and they placed first in Connecticut.

NFA will also be playing The New London Whalers on Thanksgiving Day in their highly anticipated football game.

The NFA and New London rivalry is one of the oldest high school football rivalry in the nation. This is the 157th meeting between the Wildcats and the Whalers.

