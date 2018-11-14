Norwich Free Academy honors veterans with flag display

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORWICH -- The Norwich Field of Honor is a display of patriotism in the front lawn of the Norwich Free Academy.

Dozens of flags wave in the wind reminding students of those who have served our country.

Folks purchased flags for active duty military, and in memory of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The event is run through The Colonial Flag Foundation, and is sponsored by NFA's Support Our Servicemen and Women Club.

All of the proceeds from the flag sales will be donated to Warrior for Warriors.