Official: Michael Avenatti in Los Angeles police custody

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 16: Michael Avenatti, attorney for Stormy Daniels, speaks to reporters as he exits the United States District Court Southern District of New York for a hearing related to Michael Cohen, President Trump's longtime personal attorney and confidante, April 16, 2018 in New York City. Cohen and lawyers representing President Trump are asking the court to block Justice Department officials from reading documents and materials related to Cohen's relationship with President Trump that they believe should be protected by attorney-client privilege. Officials with the FBI, armed with a search warrant, raided Cohen's office and two private residences last week. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON — A law enforcement official says Michael Avenatti is in police custody in Los Angeles following an allegation of domestic violence.
The official says Avenatti was taken into custody Wednesday. Police had responded to a domestic violence incident a day earlier and took a report.
The official wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
Avenatti remained in custody Wednesday evening and a call and text message seeking comment weren’t immediately returned.
Avenatti is best known as the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels, who has said she had sex with President Donald Trump in 2006. Trump has denied having an affair.
Avenatti is also mulling a 2020 presidential run.
