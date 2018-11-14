× Republican state senator keeps seat after recount

HARTFORD — The new Democratic majority in the Connecticut Senate will be little smaller than first expected.

A recount completed Wednesday in the tight 17th state Senate District race shows incumbent Republican George Logan, of Ansonia, defeating his Democratic challenger, Jorge Cabrera, of Hamden. Logan says he won by 85 votes.

The original tally had Cabrera winning.

Democrats will now have a 23-13 majority in the Senate when lawmakers convene in January.

Another recount shows Democrat Rep. Phil Young has retained Stratford’s House seat with a slim 13-vote margin, defeating Republican James Feehan.

Election officials in Canaan, Cornwall, Goshen, Kent, Norfolk, North Canaan, Salisbury, Sharon and Torrington have until Friday to finish a recount in the 64th Assembly District.

State Republicans are considering whether to wage any legal challenges to these recounts.