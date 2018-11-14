School responds to Anti-Semitism in West Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD -- Parents are demanding answers after a girl was allegedly harassed for being Jewish inside Hall High School.

The school district isn't confirming any specifics but the school's principal responded through a letter to parents saying:

"The Hall administration investigated acts of anti-semitism. These acts go against every core belief and value at Hall. The acts were brought to our attention, investigated and handled in accordance with the student code of conduct."

Community members however, feel more needs to be done.

"Leadership from the top, leadership at the bottom, mass demonstrations, I would say are in order for the greater Hartford community," said Meredith Dixon.

The rise in these types of attacks aren't unique to Connecticut. According to the FBI the number of hate crime incidents nationwide rose 17 percent in 2017 compared to 2016.

Also, out of all hate crimes motivated by religious bias, anti-Jewish incidents make up over 58 percent.

The school's principal said he's looking at outside groups to discuss programs that address these issues.

The West Hartford Police Department is not looking into this matter.