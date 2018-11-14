Shots fired during SWAT standoff with barricaded suspect in Enfield

ENFIELD — A barricaded suspect has been taken into custody following a standoff with Enfield police and SWAT for hours.

Neighbors were told to either evacuate or shelter in place after a barricaded suspect took shots at first responders in Enfield.

North Maple and Shaker Road are closed due to the ongoing scene.

This started at 8:30 Tuesday evening when police were trying to deliver a high risk warrant to a domestic violence suspect. The suspect is alone in the house.

Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, police say the suspect fired around 4 shots at police, but they were in their cars so no injuries were reported.

There is no risk to schools, but schools were notified in case the ongoing incident affects bus routes.

This is a developing story.