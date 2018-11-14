‘Sign Pro’ in Plantsville goes green

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANTSVILLE – Sign Pro, a company that makes signage for many of the restaurants, gyms, and shops across the country, has decided to go green.

The Southington based company recently installed over 800 solar panels atop their 40,000 square foot headquarters.

“We’re 100 percent powered by solar” said Peter Rappoccio, who began Sign Pro in his parent's home 29 years ago.

“It’s about recycling,” Rappoccio said. “It’s all about the future of Connecticut and the future of our globe.”

The $900,000 project was warmly greeted by Joe Aresimowicz, the Connecticut Speaker of the House and the state rep from Berlin and Southington.

Rappoccio added, “we’re happy to showcase what we can do and being carbon neutral to our economy and to our environment.”