State to use $12 million VW diesel settlement funds to support clean air projects

HARTFORD — Gov. Dan Malloy announced Wednesday the state will use $12.2 million from the legal settlement of the Volkswagen emissions cheating settlement to fund clean air projects.

Malloy said in a statement, ““While it will be impossible to offset all of the pollution resulting from VW’s illegal actions, the projects we are supporting through the settlement funds will go a long way in helping to improve air quality and protect public health in Connecticut while also providing significant economic development opportunities.”

“The transportation sector is responsible for approximately 70 percent of smog forming air pollution and 40 percent of greenhouse gas emissions in Connecticut,” DEEP Commissioner Rob Klee said.

The company has been under fire since 2015 for installing software on millions of vehicles that allowed the cars to cheat emission tests. VW made individual settlements with owners of the cars.

Earlier this year, DEEP solicited applications to fund projects that will fulfill the goals of the settlement agreement. According to the state, projects announced so far include:

USA Hauling & Recycling

• Replace 17 Class 8, diesel refuse trucks with 17 Class 8, CNG-powered refuse trucks.

• Award: $1,203,250

• Awardee’s Cost Share: $3,609,750

• Location: Hartford, New Haven, Middlesex and Litchfield Counties

• This is partial funding of an initial proposal that included ineligible replacement of 11 Class 4-7 diesel trucks with 11 additional Class 8, CNG-powered refuse trucks.

Connecticut Department of Transportation

• Replace 12 Diesel Transit Buses with 12 Electric Transit Buses.

• Install associated charging infrastructure.

• Award: $4,901,169

• Location: New Haven

• Awardee’s Cost Share: $10,172,211

Block Island Express

• Replace four MY 2003, Tier 1 Propulsion engines on the M/V Cecilia Ann with EPA Tier 3 Certified Engines.

• Replace two MY 2011, Tier 1 Auxiliary engines (generators) with Tier 3 equivalents.

• Award: $971,720

• Location: New London

• Awardee’s Cost Share: $1,457,580

Bozzuto’s Incorporated

• Replace 33 Class 8 MY 1999 diesel trucks (tractors) with 2019 MY diesel equivalents.

• Replace two Class 8 MY 2000 diesel yard tractors with 2019 diesel equivalents.

• Award: $1,050,000

• Awardee’s Cost Share: $3,150,000

• Location: Cheshire and statewide

• This is partial funding of an initial proposal that included replacement of three additional Class 8 trucks for which no mileage and fuel use data were submitted.

Durham School Services, Stratford

• Replace 23 MY 2005 diesel school buses with MY 2019 equivalent diesel school buses.

• Award: $488,553

• Location: Stratford

• Awardee’s Cost Share: $1,349,086

University of Connecticut

• Replace two MY 2005 diesel shuttle buses with full electric shuttle buses.

• Install associated charging infrastructure.

• Award: $1,378,000

• Location: Stamford & Storrs

• Awardee’s Cost Share: $742,000

First Student, Inc.

• Replace the 29 oldest diesel school buses in the proposal (MY 2006) with MY 2019 diesel equivalents.

• Award: $1,674,023

• Awardee’s Cost Share: $901,397

• Location: Hartford, Middlebury/Southbury and Ellington

• This is partial funding of an initial proposal to replace 114 diesel school buses in Ellington, Hartford and Middlebury/Southbury

H.I. Stone and Son

• Replace seven MY 1995-2006, Class 8 diesel trucks with MY 2019 equivalents.

• Award: $303,200

• Location: Southbury

• Awardee’s Cost Share: $909,600

Eder Brothers, Inc.

• Replace seven Class 7, MY 2005-2007, diesel-powered delivery trucks with MY 2020 diesel equivalents.

• Award: $157,500

• Location: West Haven

• Awardee’s Cost Share: $472,500

John DeGrand & Son, Inc.

• Replace two Class 7, MY 2007 & 2008 diesel delivery trucks with MY 2019 equivalents.

• Award: $61,250

• Location: West Haven

• Awardee’s Cost Share: $183,750

Additional rounds of funding under DEEP’s VW Diesel Emissions Mitigation Program will be made at a later date.