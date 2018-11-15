Daytrippers: Brooklyn Kura, an American sake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sake has been around Japan for centuries, but now two Americans are brewing it themselves in Brooklyn. They’re not Japanese, but they have big dreams in carving out a niche in a niche market. Their Brooklyn Kura brewery is one of only 15 Sake breweries in the entire United States!

The four ingredients, water, rice, yeast, and koji, an enzyme are brewed for a month to produce Sake. They’ve been bottling it for over year, and are getting some rave reviews, even from Japanese clientele. According to owner and head brewer Brian Polen, “they’re something we listen for when we have Japanese visitors – words like oweshia, or segoyan – celebratory words of quality or excitement.”

They’re excited to brew Sake in Brooklyn. For more information, check out brooklynkura.com