FOX61 Team Coverage: Snow, sleet, and rain expected into Friday

Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for all eight Connecticut counties. A wind advisory is in effect for the shoreline. Wind gusts up to 40 MPH.

The first accumulating snow fall is upon us. Temperatures are dropping below freezing which is really allowing for snow stick to both grassy surfaces and the roads. As we thought, we are seeing snow come down heavy initially with snowfall rates around 1"/hour.

It will snow for a few hours before we changeover to sleet, freezing rain and then rain. Temperatures will start to rise to above freezing overnight which will help with the transition. That transition will happen first along the shoreline (as early as 9 p.m.) and last in northern Connecticut (around midnight).

Overall we’re looking at around 4"-9" across the entire state.

Here's a look at some of the snowfall totals so far through out the state. Reports of around 6.5" in Bethel, 5.8" in Weston, Greenwich reporting 4.0". New Haven reporting around 4.0" of snow.

Keep in mind these accumulations (especially S & E of 84) will become slushy, and many of them will be knocked down/melt as rain comes down on Friday morning.

By Friday morning the highways should mostly just be wet, but a few side streets and rural roads may stay slushy/slippery. Scattered school delays are likely, but that’s up to local superintendents.

Regardless of how much wintry precipitation we deal with, the rain will take over and give us a wet morning on Friday. We may even see some sun during the mid-day and afternoon hours! Temperatures will stay cool on Friday and won’t warm up too much in the coming days. At least we’ll stay dry through the weekend.

FOX61's Team Coverage From Across the State

Ike Ejiochi - Wethersfield

Carmen Chau - Fairfield County

Esther Katro - Meriden

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Snow, heavy at times in the evening. Changing to mix and then to rain from south to north across CT. Lows around 32.

FRIDAY: Early morning slushiness with a change to rain. Rain tapers off mid-morning, with some sun by the afternoon. A gusty wind as well. High: Mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Mid-upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: low 40s.

