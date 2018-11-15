× Several dog remains found at Fairfield home

FAIRFIELD — Fairfield Police say they are investigating an animal cruelty case.

Police were called to 37 Prince Street on a report of animal cruelty. When officers arrived, they found several dead animal carcasses which they believe were dogs. The remains were in crates within the home.

Animal Control and detectives responded to the home for further investigation. The remains were removed after a search warrant for the resident was conducted.

The case is still under investigation.

No charges or arrests have been made yet, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call Fairfield police at 203-254-4840 or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637).