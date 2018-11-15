Snow, sleet, and rain for Thursday evening into Friday

It will snow for a few hours before we changeover to sleet, freezing rain and then rain. That transition will happen first along the shoreline (as early as 9 PM) and last in northern Connecticut (around midnight).
Overall we’re not expecting too much snow before the changeover. 2″-5″ around the I-84 corridor and towns northwest, 1″-3″ south of I-84 and up to 1″ for southeast CT. There is the chance that a few towns in northern Litchfield County end up around 6″, so we’ll be monitoring that initial burst of evening snow very closely. Keep in mind these accumulations (especially S & E of 84) will become slushy, and many of them will be knocked down/melt as rain comes down on Friday morning.
By Friday morning the highways should mostly just be wet, but a few side streets and rural roads may stay slushy/slippery. Scattered school delays are likely, but that’s up to local Superintendents.
Regardless of how much wintry precipitation we deal with, the rain will take over and give us a wet morning on Friday. We may even see some sun during the mid-day and afternoon hours! Temperatures will stay cool on Friday and won’t warm up too much in the coming days. At least we’ll stay dry through the weekend.
FORECAST DETAILS:
TODAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly with snow developing 3-7 PM. High: 30s.
TONIGHT: Snow, heavy at times in the evening. Changing to mix and then to rain from south to north across CT. Lows around 32.
FRIDAY: Early morning slushiness with a change to rain. Rain tapers off mid-morning, with some sun by the afternoon. A gusty wind as well. High: Mid 40s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Mid-upper 40s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: low 40s.
