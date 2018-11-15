Snow, sleet, and rain for Thursday evening into Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Out ahead of our first accumulating snow of the season, we’re feeling a chill out there. After starting off in the 20s, temperatures only rise into the low/mid 30s during the day. Snow develops 3 PM – 7 PM which means it will be arriving during the evening commute. Temperatures will quickly drop below freezing when the snow arrives allowing it to stick! We also think snow will come down heavy at times with 1″/hour snowfall rates initially.

It will snow for a few hours before we changeover to sleet, freezing rain and then rain. That transition will happen first along the shoreline (as early as 9 PM) and last in northern Connecticut (around midnight).

Overall we’re not expecting too much snow before the changeover. 2″-5″ around the I-84 corridor and towns northwest, 1″-3″ south of I-84 and up to 1″ for southeast CT. There is the chance that a few towns in northern Litchfield County end up around 6″, so we’ll be monitoring that initial burst of evening snow very closely. Keep in mind these accumulations (especially S & E of 84) will become slushy, and many of them will be knocked down/melt as rain comes down on Friday morning.

By Friday morning the highways should mostly just be wet, but a few side streets and rural roads may stay slushy/slippery. Scattered school delays are likely, but that’s up to local Superintendents.

Regardless of how much wintry precipitation we deal with, the rain will take over and give us a wet morning on Friday. We may even see some sun during the mid-day and afternoon hours! Temperatures will stay cool on Friday and won’t warm up too much in the coming days. At least we’ll stay dry through the weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly with snow developing 3-7 PM. High: 30s.

TONIGHT: Snow, heavy at times in the evening. Changing to mix and then to rain from south to north across CT. Lows around 32.

FRIDAY: Early morning slushiness with a change to rain. Rain tapers off mid-morning, with some sun by the afternoon. A gusty wind as well. High: Mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Mid-upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: low 40s.

