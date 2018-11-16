2018 CIAC Sportsmanship Conference celebrates Connecticut student athletes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANTSVILLE -- Hundreds of student athletes gathered in Plantsville Thursday for the 2018 CIAC Sportsmanship Conference. The day included several events including a motivational talk from Kevin Atlas who was the first athlete without a limb to play Division 1 basketball.

Haddam-Killingworth student athlete Sally Blodgett talked with FOX61's Keith McGilvery and Margaux Farrell about what it means to her to be a student Athlete.

“It’s a really, really great way to learn leadership, time management especially being a captain of two sports teams and I’ve done sports for two seasons for four years,” she says.

Shepaug Valley High School Student Jayden Cornwall was at the leadership conference too and talked about the impact sports have on his school community, “We are all leaders on and off the field and we see each other all day long so bringing the community together getting kids are all around the community coming to our school watching games and hanging out having fun.”

A number of schools were recognized for their sportsmanship!

