A supersized turkey drive in Cheshire

CHESHIRE -- Inside the sprawling warehouse of Bozzuto’s Inc. in Cheshire, aside from the usual buzz of food supplies being fork-lifted and packed up for distribution, the family owned company is on a mission for Thanksgiving.

Bozzuto’s and their charitable arm called The Hometown Foundation is partnering with a number of local vendors to gather as many turkeys as possible for families in need.

“We want to go big,” said Mackenzie Doyle, the marketing and events manager for the Hometown Foundation.

Doyle said last year they gathered a few hundred turkeys, this year they are over 4,500.

“You know these turkeys aren’t just going to feed families but they’re going to do a little more, they are going to bring families together on a very special holiday.”

Partnering with local companies like Big Y, Precision Concierge, Turnpike Motors Autobody, ACI Dyanmix, and benefactor “Sparky 18888”, the turkeys are destined for the Garden of Eden Foundation in New York City and area charities like The Waterbury Elks Club and the Connecticut Food Bank.

Gordon Jennett, an operations manager at Bozzuto’s added, “it’s prideful to be involved with an organization that gives back to the community so much.”

The trucks full of turkeys, with all the trimmings included, are scheduled to leave for New York on Sunday.