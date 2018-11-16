City crews prepare for ‘Little Manchester Road Race’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER -- All day Friday city crews were busy at work clearing streets and sidewalks ahead of the Little Manchester Road Race.

Thayer Redman is the man behind the race and he too has been preparing all day.

"We want to include the younger kids and kind of give them a feel for it," said Redman.

The Little Manchester Road Race is a little different than its bigger counterpart. It'll have a 50-yard dash for kids and parents, a half, full and two mile race as well.

This year it'll take place at Charter Oak Park.

"The field that we usually run on is covered with four or five inches of snow and we're going to see part of the Charter Oak parking to and the footpath," said Redman

He said the race will be pushed back two hours to noon in order to give the ice on the roads more time to melt away.

Sign ups are closed however there will be several activities for everyone to enjoy.