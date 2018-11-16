Early morning slushiness, rain tapers off mid-morning, windy Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Overall we’re looking at around 4″-9″ across the entire state.

Keep in mind these accumulations (especially S & E of 84) will become slushy, and many of them will be knocked down/melt as rain comes down on Friday morning.

This morning, the highways should mostly just be wet, but a few side streets and rural roads may stay slushy/slippery. Scattered school delays are likely, but that’s up to local superintendents.

Regardless of how much wintry precipitation we deal with, the rain will take over and give us a wet morning on Friday. We may even see some sun during the mid-day and afternoon hours! Temperatures will stay cool on Friday and won’t warm up too much in the coming days. At least we’ll stay dry through the weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

FRIDAY: Early morning slushiness with a change to rain. Rain tapers off mid-morning, with some sun by the afternoon. A gusty wind as well. High: Mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Mid-upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: low 40s.

MONDAY: AM showers. High: mid 40s

