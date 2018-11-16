Foodie Friday: Carmela’s Pasta Shop in Wethersfield

A taste of Italy in Wethersfield!

For more than two decades, Carmela’s Pasta Shop has been serving up authentic Italian dishes made with recipes dating back years and years.

From ravioli (more than 2 dozen varieties), lasagna, meatballs, any kind of homemade pasta you can think of, to sauce, broccoli rabe, manicotti & so much more, you will taste the difference.

Surrounded by family, the place is run by Carmela Orfitelli, an Italian immigrant who came to the US when she was a young teenager. She has been cooking for more than half her life and LOVES feeding people!

“Feeding my customers is just as important as feeding my family,” said Carmela in that distinct Italian accent. “I just want people to be happy and full.”

Have a hot meal at lunch in the cozy house turned pasta shop or grab a fully cooked meal to go so that your family and friends can enjoy the goodness at home but the hot spot is only open Monday through Saturday from 9am-to-5pm.

“I urge all my friends and family to stop in for lunch,” wrote Ron R. in an online review. “They have all your Pasta needs. And it is so good.”