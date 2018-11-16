× Officer involved shooting sends knife-wielding suspect to hospital with critical injuries

HARTFORD — Officials are investigating an officer involved shooting in Hartford at 424 Garden Street.

Hartford Police say that they received a call of a domestic violence incident. When police responded, they found an irate suspect was armed with a knife and was told to drop it.

A radio broadcast went out to surrounding officers for back up.

The man was shot and rushed to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition. The two officers responded initially were not injured, but taken to the hospital for an evaluation. It’s unknown at this time if the man lunged or tried to stab the responding officers.

State Police and attorney’s office was immediately notified as is the process with officer involved shooting. The two responding officers are veterans of the Hartford Police Department but are not being identified at this time.

The suspect is not being identified at this time. Officers are currently speaking with witnesses.

This is a developing story.