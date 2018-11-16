Killingworth father on the road to recovery following freak accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALLINGFORD – It was a freak fall last Autumn and Tyler Fielstra’s life changed in an instant.

Fielstra, a father of three from Killingworth, fell while climbing a tree stand on his property, the 25- foot drop left him unable to walk and in rehab at Gaylord Hospital in Wallingford.

It is at Gaylord with the doctors, nurses, and therapists, that Tyler began to get back on his feet.

“I started to be able to move my toes and my right foot which gave me some hope,” Fielstra said.

Months of therapy followed and small steps became milestones for Fielstra. Allison Weissberger, a Gaylord nurse said of Tyler’s progress, “it happens through perseverance, determination, and a great team behind him.”

Nearly a year after the accident, Tyler’s goal was to literally climb a mountain, and on a crisp October Sunday, flanked by friends and family, Fielstra hiked up Bear Mountain in Salisbury.

“I’ve climbed a lot of mountains to get to this mountain,” Tyler said at the summit.

“Keep working hard, and surrounding yourself with people that love and care for you,” he said.