× Kim Porter, mother of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ children, dies at 47

Model and actress Kim Porter, who shares three children with musician and entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs, died Thursday, a representative of Combs told CNN.

Porter was 47.

“Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time,” Combs’ publicist Cyndi Berger said in a statement.

Porter was found dead in her Toluca Lake home on Thursday morning, the Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office said in a statement. No information about the cause of her death was released.

Porter and Combs were a couple for more than a decade until 2007. They had twin daughters and a son together. Porter also had a son from a previous relationship.

She maintained a close friendship with Combs after their split.

“You know how when two people go their separate ways, most of the time there’s animosity? It’s not like that with us,” Porter told Essence in a 2009 interview. “Sean and I have this bond, this friendship. It’s not about ‘if you’re faithful to me, if I’m being faithful to you.’ We’re friends. I’m the person he can tell his inner most thoughts to and he’s that person for me.”

News of Porter’s passing elicited heartfelt condolences from across the entertainment industry.

“This is so heartbreaking. Lord please give her kids & her whole family strength,” Missy Elliott wrote on Twitter.

Viola Davis also shared her condolences on social media. “My heart breaks for your beautiful children and family,” Davis wrote.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson voiced his grief. “R.I.P to Kim Porter, I send my condolences to her friends and family. She was loved and will be missed dearly,” he said in a tweet. “I know Puff is hit right now, he loved her for real, soul mate type sh–. Chin up puff, Positive vibes only.”

Beyond her modeling career, Porter made several film and television appearances over the years, including roles in “The Brothers” and the TV series “Wicked Wicked Game.”