Go
Search
Watch Now:
FOX 61 Morning News
FOX 61 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
FOX 61
Menu
News
Sports
Morning News
Links
HOPE
Business
CT Home
61 Days
Traffic
MRR
Weather
35°
35°
Low
32°
High
40°
Sat
28°
45°
Sun
22°
40°
Mon
23°
44°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Check here for delays and closings
Nov. 12 – Nov. 18
Posted 7:00 AM, November 16, 2018, by
Jennifer Glatz
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Google
Email
×
Nov. 12 – Nov. 18
FRIDAY
Fly Bradley, check flight status
Popular
FOX61 Team Coverage: Snow, sleet, and rain expected into Friday
Alleged ‘sex dungeon’ investigation underway in Vernon; motel owner accused of trying to buy child
Latest News
Hospital staff, fire chief, keep patients safe in home surrounded by flames
Winter weather forces New Jersey students to stay in school overnight.
2,550 US citizens applied for asylum in Canada in 2017. That’s more than 6 times as many as in 2016
The Washington Sculpture Walk incorporates local artists’ work into town’s landscape
Manchester Road Race
Never too early to register for the Manchester Road Race
News
Plane passengers bled from their noses, ears on Jet Airways flight
News
Veterans organizations provide resources, fellowship
News
Hallmark Channel begins airing Christmas movies today
News
New York City’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree goes up
News
‘I’m speechless, heartbroken’: Father talks about 22-year-old son killed in California shooting
News
Head of crumbling foundations fund says $1 billion needed
News
New coalition to kick off anti-violence effort in Hartford
News
Robin Leach, host of ‘Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous,’ dies at 76
News
Walmart releases its Black Friday ad for holiday shoppers
News
Taco Bell is giving away free tacos today, thanks to Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts
News
11-year-old faces charges for allegedly putting needles in Halloween candy
News
Police ID victim following I-95 fatal crash in Westbrook
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.