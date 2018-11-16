Officer involved shooting sends knife-wielding suspect to hospital with critical injuries

HARTFORD — Officials are investigating an officer involved shooting in Hartford at 424 Garden Street.

Hartford Police say that they received a call of a domestic violence incident. When police responded, they found an irate suspect was armed with a knife and was told to drop it.

A radio broadcast went out to surrounding officers for back up.

The man was shot and rushed to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition. The two officers responded initially were not injured, but taken to the hospital for an evaluation. It’s unknown at this time if the man lunged or tried to stab the responding officers.

State Police and attorney’s office was immediately notified as is the process with officer involved shooting. The two responding officers are veterans of the Hartford Police Department. Sources confirm Officer Chris White as one of the officers involved in the shooting. He was the former president of the Hartford Guardian’s Association.

The suspect is not being identified at this time. Officers are currently speaking with witnesses.

This is a developing story.

HPD source confirms that the officer involved in the shooting is Chris White, former President of the HPD Guardians Assoc., respected veteran and FTO, and a good guy. pic.twitter.com/2KsXPMVclR — Brian Foley (@LtFoley) November 16, 2018