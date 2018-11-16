Partly cloudy and chilly tonight with temps in the mid 20s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've gotten reports of a general 4"-10" of snow across the state, and it's a heavy wet snow due to some rain and sleet on top of it. A band of heavy snow moved in quickly and poured down snow for a few hours last evening, leading to some overperforming snow totals. Our first accumulating snow of the year has certainly delivered.

We're watching temperatures very closely this morning, and they're struggling to get too far above freezing. That being said, much of southern CT has risen well above freezing and those roads will continue to improve.

There are a few lingering rain and snow showers out there this morning, but the bulk of the snow is done with. There's a chance that a few of those snow showers may lead to a minor accumulation (coating to 1") in Litchfield County, so be alert for any further slick spots on the roads in western and northern CT.

After around 10 AM, we'll see some gradual clearing in spots, with some sunshine coming out for the afternoon. It'll stay chilly and breezy with high temps in the upper 30s to around 40. That wind may gust to 35 mph at times, leading to wind chills in the 20s much of the day.

The weekend looks fine, with quiet conditions, a mix of sun and clouds, and highs in the 40s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Watch for some icy spots on the roads. Lows: 26-33.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Mid-upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: low 40s.

MONDAY: AM showers. High: mid 40s

