Person struck and killed following crash on I-95 in Milford

MILFORD — State Police say a person was killed after a two-car crash on I-95 in Milford.

Police say a the crash happened on I-95 northbound just south of exit 40.

Other people involved in the crash sustained minor injuries.

The left and center lanes remain closed.

State Police are investigating.

#cttraffic Troop G is investigating a pedestrian fatal which occurred directly after a two car accident on I-95 N/B, just S of exit 40 in Milford. All other involved parties sustained minor injuries. Left and center lanes closed. CARS Unit and DOT are on scene. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) November 16, 2018