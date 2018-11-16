× Start time for Little Manchester Road Race pushed ahead

MANCHESTER — Heads up participants for the Little Manchester Road Race!

Race officials say that the start time for the race has been pushed ahead by two hours due to conditions on the field.

The location is still Charter Oak Park, but the race will move the race start/finish to the asphalt parking lot by the basketball courts.

The race will now start at noon.

Because check-in will take place during peak hours for the Manchester Road Race expo, it is expected to be more crowded than usual. Plus, the walk over to the start is a little longer.

Race officials recommend picking up your kids’ race bib and sweatshirt by 11am.

There is no check-in at the start of the race — just in the Cone Gym of Bennett Academy.

Please plan accordingly! You can learn more about the Little Manchester Road Race at the website.