Hundreds participate in the Manchester Road Race despite snow and ice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER – Crews spent most of Friday shoveling streets and sidewalks in preparation for the Little Manchester Road Race on Saturday.

It is an event aimed specifically for kids and their families.

Thayer Redman, the director of the Little Manchester Road Race wanted to make sure the young runners are part of the excitement as well.

“These are future Manchester Road Race runners and the great thing about the Manchester Road Race is it is a community-wide event … families – two, three generations,” said Redman.

There was the 50-yard dash for kids and parents as well as a half, full and two-mile race as well. All of this took place at the Charter Oak Park this year.

For runners like Bethany Lindemann, it was her third year participating.

“It’s really fun and I think it’s really fun that the bunny’s there and we’re all trying to beat the bunny,” said Lindemann.

The race was pushed back to noon so the ice on the roads had more time to melt.

Events like these are extra exciting for avid runners like Muriel Morran.

“I joined Cross Country in my school and this was one of the races that you could sign up to do and I signed up because I like to run a lot,” said Morran.

Families and kids with their schools ran at their own pace with hopes to get their medal and post-race treats at the end of the finish line.

“It gets the kids out and exercise, you know, just something good for them,” said Chris Siebert, runner from Windham.