Man arrested in connection with police pursuit in Hartford

HARTFORD — A man is in police custody after causing a brief police pursuit Saturday.

Police said that they were notified that Jose Rivera-Cruz was in the area of Bond Street and armed with a gun. Police attempted to pull over a car with multiple violations, when Rivera-Cruz fled from them.

A brief car and foot chase ensued, ending in the area of 250 Columbus Boulevard. Rivera-Cruz had a gun on him when he was arrested around 4:59 p.m.

Though Rivera-Cruz has not been officially charged yet, Police said motor vehicle charges and firearm charges will be applied shortly.

Rivera-Cruz was arrested on Halloween evening on Bond Street while he had a Colt M-15 rifle, a stolen 9mm Glock handgun, 366 bags of heroin/fentanyl, six grams of crack cocaine, four suboxone films and 37 rounds of live ammunition. He was released on bond for that incident.