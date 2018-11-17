× Man in critical condition following 10ft fall in Tolland

TOLLAND — A man is in critical condition after he fell 10 feet Saturday.

State police said that around 4:23 p.m., they responded to a business on Merrow Road on a call of a fall victim. A 45 year-old man was working on an over head canopy, when he fell 10 feet out of a bucket truck and hurt himself.

He was transported by Lifestar to Hartford Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to call State Police Troop C at 860-896-3200.