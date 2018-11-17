× Norwalk Judicial Marshal arrested after she allegedly stole from a developmentally-challeged woman

NORWALK — Tammy Lynn Dilorio, 39, was taken into police custody after she was accused of stealing from a developmentally challenged woman. Dilorio was initially hired in 2014 to help the woman.

Police said that the investigation spanned the calendar years of 2014 and 2015. Dilorio was an employee for the State of Connecticut Judicial Marshal and was assigned to the Norwalk Court House. She has been a Judicial Marshal since 2012

Officers received information that the mentally handicapped woman had inexplicably fallen behind on her rent payments. The family of the woman says that she is 55 years-old but has the mental capacity of a 12 year-old. Through a comprehensive review of the Department of Development Services, police began to investigate.

Police said the Dilorio had stolen from the woman and committed forgery by putting the woman’s signature on state documents. The State of Connecticut Judicial Branch has taken action to remove Dilorio from her job as a Judicial Marshal on an interim basis.

Dilorio turned herself into to police and was charged with larceny in the first and third degree and forgery in the second degree. She was released on bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Novemeber 26.