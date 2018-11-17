× Police ID Hartford woman in fatal 2 car collision

HARTFORD -Police have identified the woman who died in a car crash Friday evening.

At approximately 11:45p Friday, Hartford police say they got called to a crash at the intersection of Main and Mather Streets. They found a Honda Accord and an Audi SUV both with significant damage.

Yolanda Santiago, a 47 year-old passenger in the Honda, was transported from the scene by ambulance to Saint Francis Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased. The driver of the Honda, a 36 year-old female, and the operator of the Audi, a 30 year-old male, were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Hartford Police Crime Scene Division Detectives responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation. Police say the drivers are cooperating with the investigation, and that the collision was captured by cameras at the Capital City Command Center (C4).