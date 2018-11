× Route 44 closed in Putnam following serious 2 car collision with life threatening injuries

PUTNAM — State police have shut down Route 44 near Tucker Road in Putnam.

Police said that two cars were involved and the injuries sustained were life-threatening. Detours were put into place.

It is uncertain how many people were involved in the crash.

#CTTRAFFIC Route 44 in area of Tucker Road in Putnam is closed due to 2 car accident involving life threatening injury. Detours in place. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) November 17, 2018