× RI man killed in Route 44 collision

PUTNAM — State police say a two cars, both driven by men from Rhode Island, collided head-on in Putnam Saturday, killing one of the drivers.

Route 44 was shut down in both directions near Tucker Road for several hours following the crash.

Police say a car driven by 94-year-old Raymond Breault was traveling east when it crossed the double yellow line and struck a westbound car driven by 70-year-old Roland Marois, of Chepachet, Rhode Island. Both drivers were brought to UMass Hospital for serious injuries. Marois later died of his injuries. Police have not provided information on Breault’s condition.

The accident is still being investigated. Anyone who saw the accident are asked to contact Troop D at 860-779-4900.

#CTTRAFFIC Route 44 in area of Tucker Road in Putnam is closed due to 2 car accident involving life threatening injury. Detours in place. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) November 17, 2018