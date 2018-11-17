Slippery commute Monday, Bitter cold for Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A quiet weekend is ahead, with some potential for a slick commute as you head back to work Monday.

A weak area of disturbed weather will move through the area late Sunday. Cold air is in place, so conditions will support snow. A general transition to rain will occur through the morning Monday. This will possibly cause issues for the northern half of the state through the commute.

Similar story on Tuesday, ahead of an arctic front. That will mean the chance for some rain/snow showers, with dicey travel possible in the northern half of the state again.

Wednesday will be the first big day of cold. That will last through thanksgiving, Black Friday, and possibly Saturday. Temps will approach record lows on Thanksgiving.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Watch for some icy spots on the roads. Lows: Near 30.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance PM flurries. High: Near 40.

MONDAY: AM rain/snow showers. High: Low 40s.

TUESDAY: AM rain/snow showers. High: Near 40.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Sunny, cold. Record Low possible. (Record Low: 14 (1967)) High: Near 30.

