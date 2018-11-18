Cleveland Browns would like to interview Condoleezza Rice for head coach position
CLEVELAND — Could the answer to all the Cleveland Browns losing woes be…Condoleezza Rice?
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, a league source said the Browns would like to interview the former Secretary of State for the head-coaching position.
Earlier in the week Cleveland’s general manager John Dorsey said he was opened to hiring a woman as a head coach.
If Rice were to be hired, she would be the first woman to be hired in the NFL as a head coach.
Dorsey tweeted on Sunday saying, “Our coaching search will be thorough and deliberate, but we are still in the process of composing a list of candidates and Secretary Rice has not been discussed.”
