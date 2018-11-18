× Cleveland Browns would like to interview Condoleezza Rice for head coach position

CLEVELAND — Could the answer to all the Cleveland Browns losing woes be…Condoleezza Rice?

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, a league source said the Browns would like to interview the former Secretary of State for the head-coaching position.

Earlier in the week Cleveland’s general manager John Dorsey said he was opened to hiring a woman as a head coach.

If Rice were to be hired, she would be the first woman to be hired in the NFL as a head coach.

Dorsey tweeted on Sunday saying, “Our coaching search will be thorough and deliberate, but we are still in the process of composing a list of candidates and Secretary Rice has not been discussed.”

Statement from GM John Dorsey: pic.twitter.com/aQExOzX0ge — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 18, 2018