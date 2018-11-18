× Ed Department investigates claims against women’s programs

WASHINGTON DC— Federal education officials are investigating complaints by men’s rights activists who claim university programs and groups for women amount to discrimination against men.

Over the past year, the Education Department has opened investigations into Yale, Princeton, the University of Southern California, and Tulane University to determine whether their women’s programs violate Title IX. That’s a federal law that prohibits sex discrimination at schools that receive federal funding.

The department also has received complaints against Georgetown, Northeastern and the University of Pennsylvania.

One of the activists filing the complaints is Kursat Pekgoz, a doctoral student in English literature who came to the United States from Turkey. Pekgoz believes that men are being treated unfairly in higher education in America.