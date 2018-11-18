Family displaced following house fire in Ansonia

ANSONIA — A family has been displaced following a house fire Sunday.

Firefighters said that they were notified of the fire around 4 p.m. When they arrived on scene, smoke was coming from the roof of the building.

The second floor and attic were heavily damaged. The house was declared inhabitable by officials.

One person received minor injuries but refused service from EMT’s. Firefighters were able to save the dog inside the home.

The Red Cross asked if their assistance was needed but were told the family had a place to stay.