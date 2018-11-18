‘Heroes and Helpers’ event in Waterford helps kids celebrate the holidays

WATERFORD — 25 kids were given a chance to go on a shopping spree Sunday, as part of the “Heroes & Helpers” event.

The children were selected by the Waterford Youth Services and given a $100 gift card, donated by Target. The kids were escorted through Target to buy holiday gifts for their families.

As each child gift was wrapped by store employees and all the kids got a drink and a snack donated by Starbucks. The Cohanzie Fire Company’s “station dog” was there along with Santa.

The ‘Heroes & Helpers” event is the first holiday giving event of the season hosted by Waterford Public Safety organizations. Fire Houses throughout Waterford will begin accepting toys, food and cash donations, to help families in need throughout the Holiday Season. In early December Santa Clause will ride through each Fire District in Waterford a top of a Fire Truck collecting gifts for children and families in need, over the span of a week.

