Mickey Mouse turns 90!

ORLANDO, Fla. — The iconic cartoon character Mickey Mouse turned 90 years-old Sunday!

Mickey made his premier debut back in 1928 in the classic short “Steamboat Willie” and has become synonymous with the Disney brand worldwide.

Walt Disney created Mickey Mouse following a dispute with a business partner at Universal over a cartoon named “Oswald the Lucky Rabbit.”

All over social media, people have been celebrating Mickey’s birthday with #Mickey90.

