Minor snow storm expected Tuesday, coldest Thanksgiving ever???

Some significant changes have been made to the forecast based on the latest data. The forecast remains largely on track through Monday, with sime slick spots possible tonight as flurries fall. No accumulation is expected. Things will change over to rain through the morning, giving us a chance to wash away some more snow.

Things change for Tuesday, with a weak low pressure system tapping into the energy of the arctic front on the way. This will cause snow overnight into Tuesday, and it should last into the afternoon. Accumulations will range between 1-3" for the Shoreline and valleys, and 3-5" for the hills. Models are in decent agreement in regards to timing, and strength of the storm, so there is fairly good confidence in the outcome of this event.

Arctic cold sets in for Wednesday into Thanksgiving. In fact, expect records to be shattered on Thursday. Record lows will most certainly fall, and the record cool high temperature is likely to fall as well. The most notable stat - if the current forecast verifies - This Thanksgiving will go down as the coldest thanksgiving in the 113 year period of records for Hartford and Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks. Some moderation in temps is possible this weekend as the core of cold air shifts east and a storm moves northward towards us for next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: upper 20s to 30.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance PM flurries. High: Near 40.

MONDAY: AM wintry mix changing over to rain, mostly cloudy. High: Low 40s.

TUESDAY: Snow. Changeover to rain at the shore. Accumulations: 1-3" shore/valley, 3-5" hills. High: Low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, cold. High: Mid 30s.

THANKSGIVING: Sunny, bitterly cold. Record Lows expected. (Record Low: 14 (1967)) High: Mid 20s.

