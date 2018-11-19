Chance for snow in several parts of the state Tuesday; Bitter cold Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A few spots in northern Litchfield and Hartford Counties may see a few periods of snow mixing in. Some of those northern CT towns may pick up a coating to an inch of snow by Tuesday morning, especially the closer to the MA border you go.

After that wet (and possibly slick) weather Tuesday morning, we begin to dry out and clear out for Tuesday afternoon. We then bring on a big chill for the middle/end of the week.

An arctic front moves in Wednesday. While most of the day stays dry there could be a passing snow shower or snow squall with highs in the 30s. Then it gets even colder on Thanksgiving. In fact, records are in jeopardy on Thursday. A bitter wind chill in the morning on Thursday will make things miserable at the Manchester Road Race.

It's a Connecticut Thanksgiving tradition, but this year it may be wise to keep small children inside. After starting off around 14 degrees (wind chill in the single digits), we'll only warm into the low/mid 20s (wind chill in the teens) with a gusty wind at 25-30 mph.

Black Friday will be downright frigid. For those of you camping out overnight for the latest deals, you'll want to wear as many layers as you can! Lows will be in the 8-16 degree range going into Friday morning.

Temperatures moderate a bit this weekend as the core of cold air shifts east and a storm moves northward towards us for next week.

TUESDAY: AM Rain/mix in spots north. Some PM clearing. High: High: low-mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, chance for a brief PM snow shower/squall. High: Mid 30s.

THANKSGIVING: Sunny, bitterly cold. Feels like 0-10. Record Lows expected. (Record Low: 14 (1967)) High: low-mid 20s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, still cold. Highs: 30s.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance for rain at night. Milder. High: 40s.

SUNDAY: AM Rain. High: 40s.

