Connecticut Food Bank ready for Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The doors were open early at the Connecticut Food Bank in Wallingford.

Volunteers joined more than 60 staff members to help distribute food to community partners in time for Thanksgiving.

“It is Thanksgiving week, we want a place at the table for everyone in Connecticut and we are well on our way to doing that. Today we will distribute close to 1,000,000 pounds of food,” says Connecticut Food Bank Executive Director Bernie Beaudreau.

Robert Dulin is a volunteer with the Cornerstone Christian Center.

The center’s Storehouse Food Project is one of the roughly 700 community organizations the food bank partners with every year. Dulin joined about a dozen volunteers to load trucks Monday, “Our church is fantastic, we have 1100 turkeys to give out, we do this all year long, every week there is two were three of us on the track, filling it up going to places where people don’t have enough money to eat,” says Dulin.

The Connecticut Food Bank says it reached at school for turkey donations this Thanksgiving , but is reminding people that the need for food is year round.