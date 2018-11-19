× East Hartford man shot and killed, police investigating

EAST HARTFORD — The East Hartford Police Department said they are investigating a homicide Sunday that left one man dead.

Police said Dominic Marino, 30, was found dead at 48 Suffolk Drive. Police were called there around 5 p.m. on Sunday for a report of an unresponsive man.

Police said Marino had been shot and killed.

Police, along with the State Medical Examiner and the State’s Attorney’s office, are investigating the homicide but said at this time it seems to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Hartford Police at 860-291-7640, or call the East Hartford Police Anonymous Tip Line at 860-289-9134.

